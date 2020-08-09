RAY ROBERTS WHEATCRAFT Ray Roberts Wheatcraft, 73, of Wrightsville Beach, NC, passed away on August 8, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Life Care. Ray was born in New York City May 1, 1947 to Donald R. And Charlotte (Roberts) Wheatcraft. The family moved to Odessa, Delaware a few years later, where Ray attended public schools, enjoying football and skiing in season and summers surfing at Delaware & Maryland beaches. His active lifestyle resulted in knee injuries which led to his interest in golfing as his recreation choice in later years. He majored in accounting at the University of Delaware, graduating in 1969. Following a career with DuPont in accounting and business analysis positions in Delaware, Virginia and North Carolina, Ray pursued and earned licenses as Certified Public Accountant, Certified Financial Advisor and general securities representative. In his various financial roles, Ray served many clients and made many friends in the North Carolina area and beyond. As successful as Ray was in his career, his first priority was always centered round family and close friendships. He was always the go-to person whenever and wherever there was a need, whether it was assisting a brother through rehabilitation after major surgery, helping parents through aging and end of life issues or just visiting family and friends without regard to distance or inconvenience. Weddings, graduations and major life milestones of immediate and extended family were always a priority - not to be overlooked. Ray was a devoted & caring husband, son, brother, uncle and friend who could be counted on for loving support, advice, an ever-present positive outlook seasoned with a terrific sense of humor, always there and asking for nothing in return. He loved his family, friends & life. Ray leaves behind his loving wife of 39 years, Donna Wheatcraft. They loved sharing time together, walking on the beach and enjoying beautiful sunsets. The beach was their happy place. Ray is survived by his wife Donna, sister Joan Zensen of Burlington, NC, brothers Donald R. Wheatcraft, Jr of Hendersonville, TN, David Wheatcraft of York, ME and Thomas Wheatcraft of Odessa, DE and nieces & nephews in TN, HI, AZ, NH and ME. He is also survived by his brothers & sisters in-law, Wyman Andrew Nichols, Jr & Jackie Nichols, Oppie Jordan, Ronnie & Diane Nichols, Dr. Art and Annie McCulloch and many nieces & nephews. Ray had several nieces & nephews but two need to be specially mentioned - Bailee and Kaitlyn Crawford, daughters of sister-in-law Annie, were considered by Donna & Ray to be their own children. Throughout their lives, Ray was a constant and loving father figure and role model and was always available to give guidance, support and love. We will always remember Ray as a loving and caring man with a great sense of humor. He was truly humble & kind. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty Hospice, 420 Eastwood Road, Suite 101, Wilmington, NC 28403. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com