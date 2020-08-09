My heart is broken with the passing of Ray. He was the go-to man with the generosities of a million! He was an honest and down to-earth man. He adored his wife Donna for 39 years. And he deeply cared & loved his nieces Bailee & Kaitlyn. He had a strong affection for his sister-in-law Annie and her friends. God Bless those of us he left behind for the Good Life! Much love to all!

Susannah Funk

Friend