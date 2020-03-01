Home

RAY S. RIGGS, JR. Ray S. Riggs, Jr., known as "Shaf" by his family and friends, died February 23rd at the age of 59. He is survived by his father, Ray Riggs, three brothers, Dean, Dale, and Adam, one neice, Isabella, one uncle, Jerry, one aunt, Barbara, two cousins, Tim and Jerry Jr., one long time friend, Janet Somersett, whom he called his step-mother, and Grace Rogers, whom he also called his step-mother, as well as his friend and caregiver.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 1, 2020
