RAYFORD WINGO MARETT, SR. Rayford Wingo Marett, Sr., 97, of Wilmington, died Friday, September 11, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born February 14, 1923, in Hart County, GA to the late Thomas Lawson Marett and Mosie Reed Marett. He was one of 14 siblings. Survivors include his son, Ray Marett, Jr. (Linda)—of Wilmington, grandson Ray Marett, III (Wendy); great-granddaughters, Savannah, Sydney, & Carly Marett; great-great-granddaughter, Sophia Lilley; daughter, Beth Lineberry (Joe)—of Winston-Salem, NC; grandsons, Steve (Erica), Brent (Megan), David (Allyssa); great-grandchildren, Canaan, Eli, Olivia, Zoe, Rhaea Lineberry; sisters, Billie Howard of Covington, GA; Glenda Hix (Dean) of Decatur, GA; Gloria Ferguson of Waverly Hall, GA; brother, Harry Marett of Jackson, GA and many nieces and nephews. He was a true patriot. He proudly served in World War II in the US Navy as a radio operator 2nd class on a LSD ship in the South Pacific. Later in life he became a member of American Legion Post 10. After the war he married Mary Catherine Saunders. They were married for 53 years. The two of them built an accounting practice known as R.W. Marett Accounting. The business specialized in federal and state taxation. They also managed the accounting for many businesses in the Wilmington area. The business was later acquired by Ray Marett Jr. and is now known as Rayford W. Marett, Jr. CPA. He was past president of the NC Society of Accountants and a member of the National Society of Public Accountants. After Mary passed away he married Joyce Norment. They were married for 16 years. He sought to keep a positive outlook on life. He was a life member of Optimist Club of Wilmington, having served as president. Rayford loved music. Wherever he went he was often heard whistling or singing a tune. At home, he enjoyed playing the harmonica. He was faithful and loyal to his Lord and church, Lake Forest Baptist, where he was a member for over 70 years. At Lake Forest he served in many ways—as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and choir member. He enjoyed teaching his beloved men's class until he was 96. The church choir brought a special joy to his life. He was a member of Gideons International. He spoke in churches seeking to raise money for bibles to be sent around the world. He lived a blessed life and he blessed the lives of many. He always loved a good laugh. He loved people. He was a kind and generous man. Thank you to Dr. Rudyk and her staff and the care givers at Brightmore Commons who helped him to live a long and full life. We are also grateful to the staff at New Hanover Regional Medical Center for their expert medical care given with kindness and dignity. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00pm. Lake Forest Baptist Church. A private burial will follow for the family. We ask that precautions using masks and social distancing for Covid-19 be followed at the service. Please make any memorial gifts to: Gideons International PO Box 15679 Wilmington, NC 28401 Or Lake Forest Baptist Church 1626 Lake Branch Drive Wilmington, NC, 28401 Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com