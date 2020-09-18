Ray was a fine and honest man and I remember serving with him in the Wilmington Optimist Club many years ago. He was a faithful member always willing to do whatever needed to be done. A true gentleman!
Bob McCorkle
Friend
September 15, 2020
Mr. Marett was one of the most wonderful people we’ve ever known. We were blessed to be his neighbor for many years as our children were growing up. It was like having ‘grandparents’ next door. He and Mary were the best role models a young couple could have because they exhibited such happiness together, a strong faith and genuine kindness toward others. He will never be forgotten because of the love he showed our family.
John and Cynthia Bennett
Neighbor
September 13, 2020
Ray Marett was fine Christian man, always had a smile and he loved a good clean joke. I haven't seen him in a number of years, as I moved from Wilmington! God held his hand for many years, he was one of the most honest men I knew. God rest his soul. Family, you had him a long time, he is waiting on the other side for you.!
PEGGY SINGLETON
Friend
