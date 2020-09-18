Mr. Marett was one of the most wonderful people we’ve ever known. We were blessed to be his neighbor for many years as our children were growing up. It was like having ‘grandparents’ next door. He and Mary were the best role models a young couple could have because they exhibited such happiness together, a strong faith and genuine kindness toward others. He will never be forgotten because of the love he showed our family.

John and Cynthia Bennett

Neighbor