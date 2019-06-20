|
|
RAYMOND EUEL PARKHURST "RAY" Ray Euel Parkhurst, 94, of Wilmington, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, peacefully at home, with his family at his side. He was born on June 15, 1924 in New Orleans, LA, son of the late Carroll Linius Parkhurst and Edna Wright Parkhurst. Ray was preceded in death by his first wife Shirley Conner Parkhurst and his brother Glen Ewing Parkhurst of New Orleans. Ray touched the lives of many people with his smile and kind heart. He maintained his sense of humor all the way to the end. Ray had a wonderful life and lived it to the fullest. After graduating high school in New Orleans, he served in the Armored Tank Division of the US Army as a radio operator in WW II and was honorably discharged in 1945. His accounts of the war were quite vivid and he loved to share those memories. After the war, he attended Tulane University where he graduated with a degree in Architecture and worked in the Petroleum Industry until retirement. Ray played tennis and golf and was a member of Pine Valley Country Club. His favorite hobbies were fishing and wood turning. He grew up in New Orleans and swears the fishing is better down there than anywhere else he'd ever been. Ray was instrumental in the creation of the Wilmington Area Woodturners Association and served as Vice-President. He would turn a bowl for anyone that asked. It was an honor for him to share his works of art with you. He was the most generous person you could ever meet. He loved his wife, his family, and his fur-baby Kobe more than words can describe. Ray is survived by his wife Anne Nifong Parkhurst of Wilmington, daughters Connie Parkhurst Lyon (John) of New Orleans, Peggy Parkhurst Loughlin (Dale) of Wilmington, Dee Parkhurst Barnard (Doug) of Wilmington, and stepchildren Ronald Wayne Vogler (Linda) of Montvale, VA and Sharon Vogler Galloway of Wilmington. He has 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, June 24, 2019, at Wrightsville United Methodist Church. A reception will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice or Wrightsville United Methodist Church. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 20, 2019