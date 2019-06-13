Home

Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Raymond Tyler
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Matthews Lutheran Church
612 S. College Rd
Wilmington, NC
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Matthews Lutheran Church
612 S. College Rd
Wilmington, NC
Raymond Legrette Tyler Obituary
RAYMOND LEGRETTE TYLER Raymond Legrette Tyler passed away June 10, 2019 at Azalea Health and Rehab. Born April 26, 1934 in Marion County, SC to the late Lloyd and Jona Mae Cox Tyler, he was one of four children. He is survived by one sister, Rosalee Tyler Williams of Whiteville, NC. Raymond served in the Army, stationed in Germany, during the Korean War and worked at International Paper until his retirement in 1996. He lived in Wilmington and was a member of St Matthews Lutheran Church in Wilmington. He was married to the late Brenda Gottfried Tyler. Raymond L. Tyler is survived by four children: Keith Tyler of Mt Holly, NC; Angela Tyler of Matthews NC; Tony Tyler of Poquoson, VA and his wife Chris; Gina Tyler Moore of Delco, NC and her husband Robert; and a step daughter Dawn Gottfried Benton of Wilmington NC. He also is survived by seven grandchildren: Samuel Smith of Ft Lauderdale, Fla; Thomas Tyler of Arlington, VA; Daniel Tyler and Adam Tyler of Poquoson VA, Taylor Smith of Lake Waccamaw, NC, Corey Stanley of Silverthorne, CO and Logan Benton of Wilmington. A funeral service will be held at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 612 S. College Rd, Wilmington at 2 pm Friday, June 14. The family will receive visitors immediately prior to the service at 1 pm.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 13, 2019
