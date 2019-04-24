|
|
RAYMOND PIZZO On Saturday, April 20, 2019 Raymond S. Pizzo, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 90. Ray was born July 27, 1928 in Bronx, NY and held a degree in mathematics and computer analysis from Manhattan College. He was married to Mary and is survived by three children; Barbara, Raymond and wife Diane, Michael and wife Patricia, two grandchildren Leanna and Nicholas. His passion was for golf and traveling with his beloved wife Mary as they listened to Frank Sinatra and danced. In his early years of employment he worked on the lunar space modular. He was also employed at Citibank as a Vice President for many years. He was a veteran and served in the Korean War. He was a good neighbor and his neighbors we terrific. He will be missed dearly. The Funeral Mass will be held 11 am on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers please send all donations to CN Davis at Porter's Neck. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at ww.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 24, 2019