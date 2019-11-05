|
REBECCA FARMER LILLY EDWARDS Rebecca Farmer Lilly Edwards, 72, of Raleigh, NC passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on October 30, 2019 after a short battle with lung cancer. Becky was born on January 11, 1947 and lovingly adopted by her parents, Thomas Baxter and Helen Wingo Lilly. She spent her childhood and teen years with brother Richard in Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach. Becky graduated from New Hanover High School in 1965, attended Campbell University, and then married Jeffrey Allen Edwards in 1969. Together they raised three children. Beck was loved by all who knew her and adored by many as a second mother. She will be remembered as a generous, loving lady who opened the "Pink House" to any and all who needed its solace. Her porch and her arms welcomed all without judgement, a listening ear and a warm beach house meal. She loved to cook and her marinated london broil, mac and cheese, broccoli casserole and pickled shrimp brought nourishment to the soul. She was a cherished mother, grandmother, and friend. Beck enjoyed a long career in retail and chose to work full-time until the first of August. She started in women's fine clothing, transitioned to children's wear and then found a passion for gifts and all things bridal. She created a special place that was more than a gift store with The Lilly Pad. Beck treated every customer as a friend and the store was a wonderful place to shop and gather. She followed with The Paper Moon where she enjoyed sharing her love for fine paper, invitations and parties. She has worked as a bridal consultant at Belk Southpoint for the last 15 years, where she taught a new generation of brides about china, silver and the art of building a registry. Beck loved her brides, her customers and her co-workers, and got so much joy from the work she did. Becky was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved Turner. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of grace and love through her surviving family members which include her brother Richard Marshall Lilly, her former spouse, Jeff and their children: Jeff Edwards of Raleigh (McGavock), Liz Edwards Wright of Apex (Tony), Helen Edwards of Wilmington. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Becca Jarvis, Jackson Jarvis, Elijah Edwards and Amira Grace Wright and a host of extended family and friends. As Becky generously donated her body to the UNC School of Medicine, a private service will be held on Friday, November 15 and the family will receive visitors for a time of celebration at her son's Raleigh residence from 1:00-4:00 PM. The family thanks the staff of Transitions LifeCare, whose gracious assistance allowed us to care for our mother at home. In lieu of flowers, we request memorials be made to Becky's Brave Battle on GoFundMe.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 5, 2019