REBECCA PICKERRELL "BECKY" HOWARD Rebecca Pickerrell "Becky" Howard, 74, of Southport passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport, North Carolina. Becky was born January 6, 1946 in Whiteville, North Carolina, and was the daughter of the late Charles Dickey "CD" Pickerrell and Leola Coleman Pickerrell. She was preceded in death by one sister, Dickey Pickerrell Spencer. Becky had a B.A. in Creative Art from The University of North Carolina in Wilmington. She studied under many noted artists, such as the late Frederick Taubes, Robert Calrow, and international well-known Russian artist Tatiana McKinney. Howard traveled both domestically and internationally, leaving her a wide range of subject matters that showed in her art with an innate love of landscape and architect. She is a recipient of numerous awards throughout the country. She was juried in the National Watercolor Signature and Associate Show in California and received The Daniel Green Award with The North Carolina Watercolor Society. One of Becky's top-selling pieces, "Sisters" is featured in The Artistic Touch 6 by Chris Unwin, NWS. She was also the 2012 Star News Commemorative Cup Recipient for her work titled "Low Country Marsh - Overlooking Airlie Gardens." Strengthened by her belief in Christ, Becky was an active member of both The First Baptist Church of Whiteville and Southport Baptist Church, where she participated in the choir and several committees through the years. She was passionate in her daily study of the Bible and thoroughly enjoyed learning how to play the flute later in life. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Robert D. Howard of Southport, North Carolina; three children, Samuel Robert "Robbie" Howard of St. Simons Island, Georgia, James Dickey "Budda" Howard and wife Phyllis of Cedar Point, North Carolina, and Dr. Catherine Rebecca "Coo" Hocker and husband Dr. Shawn Hocker of Wilmington, North Carolina; one sister, Nancy Pickerrell Beskie of Wilmington, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Riley Howard, Trevor Howard, Trey Howard, Coley Howard, Bella Hocker, Mason Hocker, and Logan Hocker; and two great grandchildren, Brody Howard and Paisley Howard. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 12:30pm until 1:30pm at Southport Baptist Church. Social distancing will be observed. Funeral services will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:00pm at Southport Baptist Church with Reverend Wayne Trexler and Dr. Clay Warf officiating. Burial will follow in Northwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Riley Howard, Trevor Howard, Trey Howard, Mason Hocker, Logan Hocker, Joe Spencer, and Bryan Smith. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southport Baptist Church Mission Fund, 200 N. Howe Street, Southport, North Carolina 28461 or Dosher Memorial Hospital Volunteer Organization, 924 N. Howe Street, Southport, North Carolina 28461. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.comPeacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Southport Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
9104576944
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
