REBECCA RENAE "BECKY" PERRITT Rebecca Renae "Becky" Perritt, 39 of Shallotte died Monday August 19, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Rebecca was born November 22, 1979 in Indianapolis, Indiana and was the daughter of Lanna Roberson Perritt of Shallotte and the late Emory Eugene Perritt. Rebecca loved going to movies and being around her family and friends and making them laugh. She had a bright and beautiful smile and a very distinctive laugh, when she laughed you knew Rebecca was nearby even if you couldn't see her. Survivors in addition to her mother include her children, Alize DeJuan Brooks and Imonie Renae Perritt both of Calabash; a sister, Roxanne Powell and husband Kenny of Shallotte; three brothers, Robert Perritt of Leland, Jeffrey Perritt of Pennsylvania, Danny Perritt and wife Robin of Indiana. Funeral services will be held Thursday August 22nd , 2019 at four o'clock in the afternoon at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia with Reverend Anthony Clemmons officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 20, 2019