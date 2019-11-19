|
|
REGGIE EMMONS SMITH, Rose Hill - Reggie Emmons Smith, 71, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Vidant Duplin Hospital. Mr. Smith was born September 22, 1948 to the late Jonas Fennell Smith and Gladys Louise Griffith Smith. A memorial service will be held 2:00-4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Magnolia Methodist Church, Magnolia, NC Mr. Smith is survived by brothers, Kenneth Smith and wife, Paula of Wilmington, NC; William "Bill" Smith and wife, Kaye of Elizabeth City, NC and Rodney Smith of Magnolia, NC. In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by brother, Jackie D. Smith.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 19, 2019