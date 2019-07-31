|
REGINALD WAYNE FOWLER Our beloved brother, uncle, and friend, Reginald Wayne Fowler left his weary body behind on July 27, 2019 and took the hand of the Lord who led Reggie thru the gates of Heaven and into the waiting arms of his beloved mother. Reggie will always be remembered for his gentle spirit, his big smile and his loving nature. Reggie was born on August 20, 1945 in James Walker Hospital in Wilmington. He was the son of Willie Alex and Genaria Lee Fowler and lived most of his life in East Wilmington on Covil and Mercer Avenue. Reggie attended New Hanover County Schools and graduated from New Hanover High School in the class of 1963. After, high school he furthered his education at Wilmington College. In 1965, Reggie enlisted in the U. S. Navy. It was while he served his country in the military that Reggie became ill and was diagnosed with the mental illness known as schizophrenia. He spent the remainder of his life battling the debilitating illness. Reggie's family urges everyone to be patient with the mentally disabled. If you have a friend or family member that has a crippling mental illness, go out of your way to give them a hug and let them know you care. The life of the mentally ill can be very confusing and very lonely without family support. Reggie had two things he loved in life. His family and golf...he was a very talented golfer and won many local tournaments in the early 1960's. Had it not been for his disability, he could have become a professional golfer. He was THAT GOOD!!! Reggie never quit giving golfing tips to anyone that came to visit him-especially his brothers. Reggie never met a stranger and always had something good to say about everyone he met. Reginald is survived by his brothers. Richard, Ronnie (Nancy), and Raymond of Wilmington. His brother Roger (Jane) of Houston Texas. Reggie is also survived by 6 nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. At Reggie's request, he was buried beside his parents in Oleander Memorial Gardens in a private family service on July 30, 2019. His worries are over. His mind is finally at peace and he is reunited with his loving parents. May he REST IN PEACE.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 31, 2019