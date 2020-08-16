Renee has been a very dear friend of mine since I moved into her neighborhood in 2017. She was the first to welcome me, and made me feel like I was at home. Such a sweet, loving, and generous friend who took me under her wing. All of Renee’s neighbors will Surely miss seeing and talking with her during the morning and evening walks she would take with Little Bella. The luncheon and games ladies will forever remember our great times together.

“Surely love and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever” Psalms 23:6

Jan Brown

Friend