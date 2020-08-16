1/1
Renee Poirier Jessup
RENEE POIRIER JESSUP Renee Poirier Jessup, February 1, 1953 - August 10, 2020 Renee was born in Hamtramck, Michigan the daughter of Virginia and Raymond Poirier. Renee grew up in Warren, MI where she attended school through the 10 th grade. She relocated with her parents to Charleston, SC and graduated from R.B. Stall High School. She married Roy who she met in high school and they were blessed with two beautiful daughters Kimberly and Katherine. Renee had a very long and rewarding career with Cummins Engine Company starting in the Charleston engine plant and then relocating with Roy, also a Cummins employee, to the Cummins Rocky Mount engine plant in 1986. Renee's marriage ended in 1999. Renee suffered the loss of her daughter Kimberly to Vascular Ehlers-Danslos Syndrome (VEDS), the same disease that took her mother at the young age of 48, and of which Renee and her sister Annette were also afflicted. Renee retired from Cummins and moved in 2015 to be near her daughter Katherine. She was happily settled in Leland, NC where she made many friends and attended the Basilica Shrine of St. Mary Catholic church. Renee loved animals and was frequently seen walking her rescue dog Bella around her neighborhood. She greeted with great pleasure the birth of her grandson Denver who she actively helped care for until a toddler. She affectionately embraced "Nae Nae", the name awarded to her by Denver who brought her immense joy. Renee was a strong VEDS survivor of many previous critical hospitalizations but her battle with VEDS has finally ended. She is survived by her daughter Katherine (Christopher) Mitchell and grandson Denver Mitchell of Wilmington, NC, ex-husband, Roy Jessup of Goose Creek, SC, her Aunt Kathleen(Ronald) Samul of Detroit, Michigan, Nephew Raymond Wolfe and Niece Amanda (Tom)Wolfe and many close friends. She was preceded in death by daughter Kimberly Jessup and father and mother Raymond and Virginia Poirier and her sister Annette Wolfe. A memorial service and funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Basilica Shrine of St. Mary in Wilmington. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: The Marfan Foundation 22 Manhasset Ave. Port Washington, NY 11050 Attn: The VEDS Movement. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial service
Basilica Shrine of St. Mary
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Memories & Condolences
11 entries
August 16, 2020
Renee and all of her family are in our thoughts and prayers. May God be with you, bless you, and help you through this great loss. Renee is remembered with lots of love and fond memories. God bless.
John & Nancy Zylema
Family
August 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will miss you always.
Renee & Bob Carlo
Friend
August 16, 2020
Dear Cousin, I have so many fond memories of our childhood together. Even though the passage of time found us going our separate ways, we always managed to stay close through the heart! Much love & light dear cousin RIP!
Jackie Stroka
Family
August 16, 2020
I’m so sorry for yet another loss for this family. My heart goes out to you all. Renee is now with Kim being another guardian angel. God bless. ELLIE ErlstonPhillips. Nathan Taylor’s aunt
Ellie ErlstonPhillips
August 15, 2020
Prayers for the family. How sad. I treasure the friendship we had. Love you my friend may you rest in Peace.
Jean Greene
Friend
August 15, 2020
Renee , my heart is broken. We grew close over the last year. We had a bond that not all have, and we’ve said that. So unexpected, I’ll miss you my friend more than you know. RIP you’ll always be in my heart. God bless and God speed.
Laraine Flood
Friend
August 15, 2020
I am so saddened of my dear friends passing. We had many great talks both personal and some good laughs. Such a heartwarming individual. You will be missed.
Ralph Odonnell
Coworker
August 15, 2020
RIP my dear friend!!!! My heart is broken!,
Robin Wester
Friend
August 15, 2020
Renee I will miss our talks and especially your smile. Rest in Peace my friend.
Jean McCullough
Friend
August 15, 2020
You will be greatly missed Renee. Deepest sympathies to your loved ones. ❤
Linda Hurley
Friend
August 15, 2020
Renee has been a very dear friend of mine since I moved into her neighborhood in 2017. She was the first to welcome me, and made me feel like I was at home. Such a sweet, loving, and generous friend who took me under her wing. All of Renee’s neighbors will Surely miss seeing and talking with her during the morning and evening walks she would take with Little Bella. The luncheon and games ladies will forever remember our great times together.
“Surely love and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever” Psalms 23:6
Jan Brown
Friend
