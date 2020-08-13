REXONALD ROY COMYN BOUCHER 29th August 1928 - 8th August 2020 Although not a native of Wilmington, Rex had a close love for, and association with, the City and New Hanover County for most of his 91 years. A native of Kent, UK, he married Marguerite Bellamy MacRae at St. James Church in Wilmington on January 9, 1954. Although not remarkable in itself, his meeting of Marguerite, their courtship and subsequent marriage may be far-fetched in most romantic novels, but was in fact, the stuff of dreams. Marguerite, second child of Nelson and Marguerite (nee Bellamy) MacRae, was born in Wilmington in 1928. She spent her childhood in Wilmington and in Linville, North Carolina, where her Grandfather, Hugh MacRae, founded Linville Resorts. Educated locally and in New York City, Marguerite found herself in the UK in the early 1950s at the start of a Grand Tour of Europe. She and her travelling companion, Wilmington native, Jane Perry, were invited to stay for a weekend house party at Hollingbourne House, the home of the Doyle family in the county of Kent in South East England. To entertain the girls at a local society dance their host invited Rex as a suitable companion for the evening. Arriving at Hollingbourne, the story goes that Rex, standing in the hall, saw this beautiful woman walking down the stairs and said to himself "This is the woman I am going to marry". The two of them enjoyed each other's company over the next few days before Marguerite continued on her travels. Doubting that they may never see each other again, they continued to correspond. The Boucher family were passionate owners and breeders of racehorses in the UK. And in 1952 John D. Shapiro and the Maryland Jockey Club invited the family to send their promising colt, Wilwyn, to race in the inaugural running of the Washington, D.C. International at Laurel Park, MD. Not a wealthy man, Rex's Father, Robert, was not in favour of this, but Rex, believing that this might be his only chance of meeting up with Marguerite again, persuaded his Father. In due course, Wilwyn was flown to the USA, in those days an unprecedented and marathon trip in itself, flying in a Lockheed Constellation aeroplane which needed to make frequent re-fueling stops at Prestwick, Shannon, Reykjavik and Gander, Newfoundland, before finally touching down in Washington. Rex and his Father travelled over from the UK with their trainer, John Waugh and Jockey, Manny Mercer. Marguerite travelled up by train to DC from Wilmington and was finally re-united with Rex. The race had a very strong field of American horses and horses from other nations, it was highly contested, with the lead changing six times! Wilwyn finally nosed ahead and won! Rex and Marguerite were married two years later at St. James Church. After honeymooning in NC and Middleburg, VA they sailed for the UK accompanied by Marguerite's two Welsh Corgis, Pooh and Piglet. Straight away they moved to Nouds Farm, a 15th-century timbered farmhouse near Lynsted, Kent. Rex passed away peacefully in his sleep in the same house that he and Marguerite have lived in for 66 years. Rex Boucher was born in August 1928 in Elaine, a small village outside Ballarat, Victoria in Australia. His Father, Robert and wife, Ivy, had moved to Australia in 1926 with the promise of land grants from the Australian Government. They started a sheep and arable farming business before returning to England a few years later to take over the tenancy of their farms in the UK. Rex was a Fruit, Arable and Hop farmer throughout his life and also served on the Board of Directors of Guiness Hop Farms, the famous Irish Brewer. He retained a passion for horse racing and was watching televised racing from Epsom and Royal Ascot even in recent days. He and Marguerite enjoyed many friends in Wilmington and Southern Pines, NC, often spending their summers and Christmases in the City and at Wrightsville Beach. Rex Boucher is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marguerite, their two sons, Hugh from Kent, England and Robert from Middleburg, VA and their grandchildren, Thomas, William, Katharine, Caroline and Dr. Alexander Boucher.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store