Andrews Mortuary & Crematory - Market Street Chapel
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington, NC 28401
(910) 762-7788
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mark Catholic Church
REYNOLD CARRERA Reynold "Ren" Carrera, 58, of Wilmington, NC, passed peacefully with his family by his side on the evening of August 26, 2019 after a slow battle with early onset dementia. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Atlanta; his three daughters, Lana (Brandon), Christina (Tom), and Jennifer; his three brothers, Arthur, Steven (Andrea), and Sal Jr; two grandchildren, Kenan and Dean; and many nieces, nephews and cousins he adored. Ren was born to the late Salvatore & Elvira Carrera in Amityville, New York on November 19, 1960. He moved with his family to Wilmington, NC in 1970. He was a graduate of New Hanover High School, class of 1978. He attended the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and worked to get his BA in American History, graduating in 1988. In college, he met his wife, Atlanta, while members of the national co-ed service fraternity, Alpha Phi Omega. There, they made lifelong friends, all dedicated to serving the community. Reynold and Atlanta were married on May 10th, 1986, at St. Mark Catholic Church, in Wilmington, NC. Reynold was proud to be a third-degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. For 25 years, he worked at Keller's, Inc. alongside his wife, Atlanta, in the family fire protection business. For Reynold, friends and family were one and the same. Coming from a large Italian family, he enjoyed cooking and bringing people together. He loved listening to a variety of music, playing the drums, or working on his golf game. A service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at noon, at St. Mark Catholic Church. Reception to follow immediately at St. Mark. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Reynold's name, to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 29, 2019
