Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home
315 Willow Woods Drive
Wilmington, NC 28409
(910) 794-7171
Resources
More Obituaries for Reynold Herra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reynold Micah Herra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reynold Micah Herra Obituary
REYNOLD MICAH HERRA Reynold "Haji" Micah Heera, 56, of Castle Hayne, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear HospiceLifeCare Center in Wilmington. He was born in Trinidad on August 28, 1963 to Percy Heera and Bernadine Ramsundar. After moving to New York as a young teenager, he met and married his wife of 33 years, Michelle. Known as Haji to many of his friends, he enjoyed time at the beach with loved ones and spending Sundays watching NASCAR. He liked staying busy by restoring his Jeep and took pride in cleaning his "red truck". In addition to his parents, Haji is also survived by his daughters, Alexis Odom and Nicolle Heera and her husband, Wesley Errickson; grandchildren, Trinitee, Samantha, Liam, Lennox, Lyncoln, and Hadley; god-daughter, Tiffany Lewis; companion, Shra Williams; brother, Joel Heera and his wife, Jung; sisters, Susan Nye and her husband, Fred, Sabrina Ramsundar and her husband, Richard Ramjit, and Lucille Heera. He was preceded in death by his wife, Michelle Heera. The family will receive friends from 6-8PM Friday, October 18, 2019 at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home in Wilmington, NC. A funeral service will be held 2PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice; 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reynold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now