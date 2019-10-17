|
REYNOLD MICAH HERRA Reynold "Haji" Micah Heera, 56, of Castle Hayne, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear HospiceLifeCare Center in Wilmington. He was born in Trinidad on August 28, 1963 to Percy Heera and Bernadine Ramsundar. After moving to New York as a young teenager, he met and married his wife of 33 years, Michelle. Known as Haji to many of his friends, he enjoyed time at the beach with loved ones and spending Sundays watching NASCAR. He liked staying busy by restoring his Jeep and took pride in cleaning his "red truck". In addition to his parents, Haji is also survived by his daughters, Alexis Odom and Nicolle Heera and her husband, Wesley Errickson; grandchildren, Trinitee, Samantha, Liam, Lennox, Lyncoln, and Hadley; god-daughter, Tiffany Lewis; companion, Shra Williams; brother, Joel Heera and his wife, Jung; sisters, Susan Nye and her husband, Fred, Sabrina Ramsundar and her husband, Richard Ramjit, and Lucille Heera. He was preceded in death by his wife, Michelle Heera. The family will receive friends from 6-8PM Friday, October 18, 2019 at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home in Wilmington, NC. A funeral service will be held 2PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice; 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 17, 2019