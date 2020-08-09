RICHARD ALBERT MIONE Richard (Rich) Albert Mione was born in Niles Mi, on Dec 5, 1954 to Albert and LaVon Mione. Rich passed away on Monday July 27,2020, at his home in Wilmington, NC. His wife Kathy, daughter Jessica, and son David were by his side. He began his distinguished 46-year career in convenience stores as a stock clerk with Open Pantry in Michigan. He was quickly promoted to store manager, then district supervisor. His love for the southeast began when he moved to Roanoke, VA to work in marketing with Hop-In Food Stores. In 1996 Rich joined the Worsley Companies' Scotchman Stores as a marketing executive. Scotchman stores were eventually acquired by GPM investments where he continued as Director of Marketing. He retired in Dec 2019. Rich's career was filled with many gratifying moments. He was in charge of the annual golf tournament and auction to benefit the Cape Fear Council of Scouts for 23 years, raising over two million dollars. He was later presented with the Silver Beaver Award for distinguished service in making an impact on the lives of youth. Rich was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the South Carolina Association of Convenience Stores after serving on their board for 29 years and as president three times. Rich loved spending time with his family and going on family vacations. He was an avid golfer and able to tee off many courses worldwide. He was a true diehard Notre Dame fan, making many pilgrimages there with his best friends Joe and Anna. Rich had a wicked sense of humor and delighted in bringing laughter to any setting. Rich will be sorely missed by his loving wife of 38 years, Kathy; his three children, Jessica (Chris), David, (Jenny) and Kristy; two sisters Willi, (Cliff), and Jacki, (Jerry) ; six grandchildren and one great grandchild. A celebration of Rich's life is planned for Spring 2021.



