LT. COL. RICHARD B. TALBOTT Lt. Col. Richard B. Talbott, USMC Ret., departed this life on February 21, 2020 in Winchester, VA at the age of 91, with multiple generations of family by his side. Richard was born April 21, 1928 in Elkins, WV, the son of Dr. & Mrs. Richard Bosworth Talbott formerly of 308 West Burke St., Martinsburg, WV; and the beloved grandson of Dr. and Mrs. A. P. Butt Sr. of Elkins, WV; and Dr. & Mrs. Lewis Wilson Talbott also of Elkins, WV. Richard's admiration for the Marine Corps began at a very young age. He enlisted into the Marines in 1946 and from there, completed his training at Parris Island, SC. After fulfilling his enlistment, he enrolled at WVU on the G.I. Bill and served with the ROTC until he was commissioned into the Army. But as the saying goes, "Once a Marine, Always a Marine," he soon returned to the Marine Corps where his career spanned a period of over 26 years, including one tour in Korea and two in Vietnam, and many travels, assignments, and stations throughout country and the world. He retired in 1971 as a Lieutenant Colonel, USMC, Infantry Division and though retired from active duty, he never ceased to be a proud Marine. Richard grew up in Martinsburg, WV and was a graduate of Martinsburg High School's Class of 1946. He enjoyed many great friends and fond memories of growing up in Martinsburg and of visiting family in Elkins. He was also a graduate of the University of Maryland University College with a Bachelors of Science. Richard maintained a great interest in aviation for his entire life, logging many joyful hours of adventure and sport as a private pilot. He owned nine airplanes over the years, the most notable of which was a 1929 Brunner Winkle BK Bird (Bi-plane) that was most recently on permanent display at the former Virginia Aviation Museum at the Richmond International Airport. He was a founding member of the Martinsburg, WV Airport Authority, and a member of the Quiet Birdman, Hagerstown, MD Chapter. He passed his passion for airplanes and flying; cars and motorcycles; history and the military onto his sons and daughters, grandsons and granddaughters. Richard was an active member of his community and served as a Past President of the Martinsburg Noon Rotary Club, where he received the honor to be named a Paul Harris Fellow. He later became a member of the Winchester Rotary Club. He was a Past President of the Retired Officers' Association and a member of the Martinsburg Bloody Mary Group. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Martinsburg and more recently, attended services at Christ Episcopal Church in Winchester. Richard is survived by his loving wife and partner of over 65 years, Mavis (Norris) Talbott, originally of Wilmington, NC; a daughter, Nancy Talbott Boles and husband, John of Carolina Beach, NC; a son, Richard Norris Talbott and wife, Christie of Gerrardstown, WV; a son, John Carl Talbott and wife, Lisa of Inwood, WV; and his youngest, a daughter, Stacy Ellen Talbott, and husband, Minh Truong of Winchester, VA. He also leaves behind his younger sister, Thelma Mae Talbott, formerly of Hagerstown, MD; as well as 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. The family welcomes friends to a visitation at 1:30pm, followed by a memorial service at 2:30pm Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Browns Funeral Home, South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood, WV. A private interment ceremony will be held at Rosedale Cemetery, Martinsburg, WV at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 27, 2020