|
|
RICHARD " DICK" CARL FEUS Richard "Dick" Carl Feus, 77, of Hampstead North Carolina, passed away peacefully on February 7th, 2019 at his home. ervices will be held at 1pm Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at Mount Lebanon Chapel located at 814 Airlie Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 in Airlie Gardens, with Pastor Skip Williams of Hampstead United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial and an additional service will follow at Christ the King at 575 Burton Rd, Greenwich, NY 12834 on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019. Arrangements are by Brunswick Funeral Service of Shallotte NC. Richard was born in Brooklyn, NY to Fredrick and Doris Feus (Berge) on March 7th, 1941. He went to school in Tenafly NJ, where he played football and met his lifelong sweetheart, Georgeanne "Penny" Graf. He and Penny were married on June 22nd, 1965 in Fairfield CT. He graduated from the University of Toledo in Toledo, OH where he was a brother in the Theta Chi fraternity. He worked as a Financial Planner for Next Financial Services and served the industry for over 40 years. Additionally, he served the Cambridge United Presbyterian Church in various lay leadership positions and on the Board of the Town of Cambridge, NY for 20 years. He was very active as an Assistant Scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts of America; taking the scouts from Troop 62 in Cambridge, NY to scout camp for many years. He was an Army veteran and served in the Army reserves. Richard is preceded in death by his beloved wife Penny, brother Fredrick and parents Fredrick and Doris. Richard is survived by his three sons Richard Erik Feus, his wife Heather Anderson Feus, Fredrick David Feus, his wife Renata Feus, Jason Paul Feus, his wife Jessica Feus, Grandchildren Evan Feus, Adam Feus, Andrew Feus, Daniel Feus, Luke Feus, Jack Feus, Ben Feus and step granddaughter Emilie Beacham, Sister-in-laws Lori Degree, Bonnie Everett, nieces Juliet Degree, Karen Feus and nephew, Rev. William Feus. We remember our Dad as a wonderful father with a big heart and a strong leader and teacher! Memorials may be given to JDRF and the National Audubon Society Private online condolences maybe sent to: www.brunswickfuneralservice.com The family of Richard wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Pastor Skip Williams and the congregation of the Hampstead United Methodist Church, his church home in North Carolina and his nephew Rev. William Feus of St. Mark's Episcopal Church of Chester South Carolina. Brunswick Funeral Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 10, 2019