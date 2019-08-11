|
RICHARD DENNIS PACE Richard Dennis Pace, 74, of Wilmington, lost his battle with stage IV lung cancer on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born September 29, 1944 in Denver, Colorado, he was the son of the late Richard Hinton Pace, and Elizabeth Fennell Pace. Richard graduated from New Hanover High School, Class of 1962, and attended Cape Fear Community College. He served in the United States Army Reserves and retired from Corning, Inc. after 31 years as the Chemical Technology Department Supervisor. Richard was also a Sunday school teacher and Deacon in the church. He was a devoted husband, father, Pap Pap, a friend to many, and a true servant of God. Richard is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Davis Pace; his daughter, Tammi Pace-Zaidel (Jay), his granddaughter, Madison Pace Zaidel (Nick); his mother, Elizabeth Fennell Pace; his brother Robert Charles Pace (Etta); many special nieces and nephews; and beloved grand-dogs. The family extends its deepest gratitude to Dr. Radha Putcha, Dr. Mary Rudyk, Graham Browne, PA, and the caring medical staff at the Zimmer Cancer Center, Davis Health & Wellness at Cambridge Village, and the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Wrightsboro Baptist Church, 2736 Castle Hayne Rd., Wilmington, NC. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences can be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 11, 2019