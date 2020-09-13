RICHARD DONALD MASON, JR. Richard Donald Mason, Jr., 71, of Wilmington, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born October 12, 1948, in Wilmington, NC, at James Walker Hospital, to the late Richard D. Mason, Sr. and Gladys Dixon Mason. In 1966, he graduated from New Hanover High School followed by Appalachian State. He taught school at DC Virgo Junior High and Topsail High Schools. Richard retired from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Department as Sergeant. He was a past choir member at Little Chapel on the Boardwalk and currently attended St. Andrew's On-the-Sound Episcopal Church. He was a member of the Wilmington Dart League and enjoyed trivia, reading and learning about lighthouses. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Donald and Thomas Gordon. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Geraldine "Jerri" Gordon Bell Mason; daughter, Kristin Suzanne Mason; stepson, Michael Thompson; stepdaughters, Susan Nunes (Roy), Sara Skinner (Riddick) and Mary Katherine "Katy" Willis (James); grandchildren, Fletcher, Sabastian and Annabell Nunes, Harrison, Logan, Bennett and Surry Skinner and Elaina "Lanie" Willis; sister, Jane Katz; brothers and sisters-in-law, Douglas and Mary Lee Gordon, Carolyn Gordon, Janie Gordon, Cathy Skrypec, Barbara and John Howell, Gordon and Janet Gordon and Linda Baker and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew's On-the-Sound 101 Airlie Rd., Wilmington, NC 28403 or the charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com