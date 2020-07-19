LITHOGRAPHER CHIEF RICHARD DOWELL BARROW, SR., USNR (RETIRED) September 15, 1922 - July 11,2020 Dear Saint Peter, We are writing to you again to let you know that dad is on his way to see you and to rejoin Mom in Heaven. He was born in Franklin, North Carolina, the youngest child of George and Betty Barrow. He was a working dynamo while here on Earth and there were very few things that he couldn't make, fix or rework, whether it needed it or not. Two weeks before he passed away he was in his workshop making Adirondack chairs. His happy place was his workshop so if there is anything that needs to be built or fixed in Heaven, he is the go to person. In September of last year we celebrated his 97 birthday with friends and family. At the end he said, "You just wait to see my 100th." Sadly, he will not be here for that but we will make sure it is celebrated in style. He was born in Franklinton, North Carolina but spent much of his life in Raleigh. He was active in scouting, attended North Street Baptist Church, and enjoyed camping with his buddies. He graduated from Needham Broughton High School in 1941. During WWII Dad served in the Navy as a photographer stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He had stories to tell about working in the photo lab established by Eastman to develop film shot over the area. In 1967 he joined the Naval Reserves and served honorably for 17 years. Four years ago he, along with Rebecca, Rick, Ed and Page visited the WWII museum in New Orleans. It was interesting to visit all the exhibits with him and hear accounts of the places he had been to while stationed there during the war. He was definitely a part of the Greatest Generation. Dad worked in the printing industry for 41 years. Part of that time was spent at State College (NCSU) in their printing department and was responsible for printing the Our State Magazine. After moving to Wilmington, he worked for Wilmington Printing Company and eventually retired from Jackson and Bell Printing Company. He was a member of the Grand Lodge of Ancient and Free Accepted Masons of North Carolina for 70 years. He was a Master Mason of Wilmington Lodge 319. He was formerly a member of the William G. Hill Lodge in Raleigh, NC. As a firm supporter of the Boy Scouts he served as Pack Master, Assistant Scout Master and Scout Master with Troop 226 that is sponsored by Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. He was on the District Committee Advisory Board, Lodge Advisor for the Klahican Lodge, District Round Table Commissioner and Council Eagle Scout Commissioner. Dad was Wood Badge trained and on staff for 9 Woodbadge training courses. His accolades include the District Award of Merit, Silver Beaver Award, Daniel Carter Beard Masonic Scouter Award, and Cross and Flame Award. We are sure many Boy Scouts will remember him getting up very early in the morning at every camping trip and joyfully yelling at the top of him lungs, "Good Morning World!" He and mom were long time members of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. As an active member of the Wesley Fellowship Class he especially enjoyed the ice cream socials and other parties with them. He was a member of the United Methodist Men and went with the Youth Group on Appalachian Service Project mission trips to help repair homes of the needy. Dad was known for his love of Britt's doughnuts at Carolina Beach. Thank you to Steve and Brenda Aiken for taking him there several times each summer. The three of them actually had their Britt's fix in June this year. It was one of his happy places. Dad was a big UNCW basketball fan, attending games at Trask Coliseum since the 1980s. He was always dressed in team colors and was ready to support them. He enjoyed the food and friendships he made in the Golden Seahawk Room before the games. His siblings, James Nathaniel Barrow and Rebecca Barrow Eisenhart, predeceased him years ago. Mom and Dad raised three children, Rebecca Key, Page Sundy (Ed) and Dr. Rick (Dr. Irene) Barrow. He is survived by a very special nephew, Robert Ballad Conrad (Charlene) of Harrisburg, NC , grandchildren Scott Key (Lauren Magnetti), Chris Key (Vanessa Gomez), Allen Sundy (Ryan), Amanda Stanley (Greg), Rachel Barrow, Olivia McCarthy (Conner), great grandchildren Maddie, Harrison, Josh, Bryan, Mason and Drew, Cullen and Gaby. Dad's favorite expression was, "Naw, naw, naw, that is not how you do that." He was a self-declared expert on most things ranging from cooking, woodworking, sewing, driving and anything else the family was trying to do. You got advice from him whether you needed it, wanted it or not. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be sent to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church music department, the Shriners' Children's Hospitals, the Boy Scouts or The Lower Cape Fear Life Center. We would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff in NHRMC Emergence Department, the tenth floor, and Drs. Putcha, Winneberger, Sepich, and Navejar. There will not be a funeral service at this time. A celebration of his life will be held when out of town relatives and friends are able to travel safely. Thank you to all who were a part of his life. He lived and loved with all of his heart. "Rest easy Chief, we have the watch."



