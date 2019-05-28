|
|
RICHARD F DESJARDINS Richard F. "Dr. D." Desjardins, MD, age 96, died Thursday, May, 23 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC. He was born in Lewiston, Maine on November 29, 1922, son of late Charles P. and Helene Desjardins (Beaulieu). In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Betty Lee Gray Desjardin, his two sons David and James Desjardins; his daughter, Frances Pulsifer;, and his two brothers Robert and Raymond Desjardins. Richard is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Greene and husband, Larry of Pembroke, Va., daughter-in-law, Sherry Desjardins of Bluefield, WV; grandchildren: Mary Beth Helstrom of Narrows, VA, Jason Perry of Portland, ME, Cassandra Webber-Beal of Saco, ME, Elijah Webber of Cornish, ME, Lucas Webber of Dexter, ME, and Forest Desjardins of Anchorage, AK; and 6 great-grandchildren. Richard was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving during WWII in the Pacific and Pearl Harbor. He was a graduate of the University of Maine and Tufts University Medical School. He had been involved in cancer research and assisted in developing the drug Cortisone. Over the course of his career, he was a family physician in Maine delivering over 2,000 babies. He became the Chief Medical Director at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., had also started the Rescue Squad at VT. He later moved to Wilmington, NC, where he continued his medical career working at Cape Fear Hospital and New Hanover Regional. After retirement, he moved to Plantation Village where he spent the rest of his time. A Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 PM Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel followed by graveside service at 2 PM in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com. Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 28, 2019