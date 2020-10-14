RICHARD HERMAN SCHEIN November 11, 1935 - October 9, 2020 Richard Herman Schein, 84, a resident of Plantation Village Retirement Community in Wilmington, NC, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at his daughter's home in Raleigh, NC. Richard was born November 11, 1935 in Johnstown, PA to the late George and Anna Tomsko Schein. He graduated from Johnstown High School in 1953. Richard married Nancy Pavlick in 1960, and they had two children, David and Rebecca. From 1958-1962, Richard served in the 2nd Infantry Division of the US Army, and was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia and Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He received special recognition for outstanding and meritorious service. Richard worked for the Pennsylvania Electric Company as an accountant until 1969. The family left Johnstown in 1969 and moved to Linwood, NJ, where he worked as a tax accountant for Atlantic City Electric Company. They relocated to East Brunswick, NJ in 1972, when Richard accepted a position with General Public Utilities. They remained in East Brunswick to raise their children, and moved to nearby Milltown, NJ, in 1984, where they lived until retiring. Richard retired from General Public Utilities as a senior tax accountant in 1997, and he and Nancy retired to Wilmington, NC. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Nancy Pavlick Schein, brothers Albert and Wilford, and sister Elsie Miller. Richard is survived by his son, David Schein (Marikay) of Claremont, CA, and his daughter Rebecca Shermer (Charles) of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren Victoria Schein of Dearborn Hills, MI, Stephen Schein of Los Angeles, CA, Diana Hill (Travis) of Southgate, MI, Timothy Shermer of Philadelphia, PA, and Kathryn Shermer of Raleigh, NC. Richard is also survived by his sister Delores Roth of Johnstown, PA. Richard was a lifelong sports enthusiast. As a young man, he played amateur basketball in Johnstown, receiving his nickname "Shoes." He also pitched for a Johnstown AAABA baseball team, where he caught the eye of major league scouts. While he did not pursue an athletic path, Richard remained an ardent sports fan, and played softball for several years in a senior league after retiring to Wilmington. Richard has also been a Duke Blue Devils basketball fan since his days in Johnstown, and upon retirement to NC, developed a longstanding correspondence with Coach K. Richard was also a natural musician, having taught himself to play the guitar and harmonica. From his dance band days in Johnstown to singing with the Plantation Village Singers in Wilmington, Richard always found a way to use his musical talent for the enjoyment of others. Richard was a man of deep faith, and his assurance of eternal life and a reunion with his beloved Nancy sustained him through his recent times of struggle with both grief and illness. He was a remarkable son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend; always selfless and looking for ways to help and lift up others. A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date at Lutheran Church of Reconciliation, 7500 Market Street, Wilmington, NC, 28411. Memorials may be made to the Lutheran Church of Reconciliation Memorial Fund, or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 (transitionslifecare.org
) Condolences may be sent to www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com