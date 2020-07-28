RICHARD LONG Richard Wayne Long, 54 of Winnabow, passed away at his home on July 25, 2020. Richard was born November 20, 1966 in Brunswick County to the late Don Laverne Long, Sr., and Mary Catherine Hughes Long. He was a 1985 graduate of South Brunswick High School where he played baseball and football. Richard went to work with the Brunswick County Sheriff's office in 1989 and worked until his retirement. His passion was in law enforcement and serving his community. He loved spending time with family and being outdoors, hunting and fishing. Survivors include his son Tyler Long and girlfriend Michaela Ritenour; a grandson Michael Trey Long; his girlfriend Sherri Cox; a brother, Donnie Long; two sisters, Cathy Scearce and Marilyn Lewis; a special nephew Kevin Long, as well as several other nieces, nephews, and extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Brittany Brendle; a brother Ronnie Long; a sister Janet Long; and two nephews, Ronnie Long, Jr. and Colby Scearce. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Peace Memorial Baptist Church with Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Honors. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will have visitation on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home in Southport. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com
