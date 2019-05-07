|
RICHARD MCKINLEY LAWING Richard McKinley Lawing, 85, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington, NC. He was born in Kannapolis, NC, on May 17, 1933, son of the late Ervin Gage and Ada Harrington Lawing. Mr. Lawing owned and operated the Sea Ranch Motel and Jade East Motel in Carolina Beach, NC during the 1960's - 1970's. He was a Residential Building Contractor since the 1970's, constructing over 200 homes in New Hanover and surrounding counties. He also worked as a floor planner for General Electric Corporation in the 1960's - 1970's. Surviving are his wife, Ann Brumley Lawing; children, Karen Hines and husband, Clint, and Kimberly Collins and husband, Jon; grandchildren, Jenny Hines Warwick and husband, Rob, Julie Hines, Caroline Collins and fiancé, Zach Clark, and Elyssa Collins; great-grandpups, Georgia, Finn (black dog), Tucker and Traveler. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel, 4108 South College Road, Wilmington, NC. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Carolina Memorial Park, Concord, NC. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be offered to a charity of individual choice. The family offers a special thanks to the staff of Castle Creek Memory Care in Castle Hayne, NC. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Valley Chapel Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 7, 2019