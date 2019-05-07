Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley Chapel - Wilmington
4108 S College Rd
Wilmington, NC 28412
910-791-7055
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lawing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard McKinley Lawing

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard McKinley Lawing Obituary
RICHARD MCKINLEY LAWING Richard McKinley Lawing, 85, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington, NC. He was born in Kannapolis, NC, on May 17, 1933, son of the late Ervin Gage and Ada Harrington Lawing. Mr. Lawing owned and operated the Sea Ranch Motel and Jade East Motel in Carolina Beach, NC during the 1960's - 1970's. He was a Residential Building Contractor since the 1970's, constructing over 200 homes in New Hanover and surrounding counties. He also worked as a floor planner for General Electric Corporation in the 1960's - 1970's. Surviving are his wife, Ann Brumley Lawing; children, Karen Hines and husband, Clint, and Kimberly Collins and husband, Jon; grandchildren, Jenny Hines Warwick and husband, Rob, Julie Hines, Caroline Collins and fiancé, Zach Clark, and Elyssa Collins; great-grandpups, Georgia, Finn (black dog), Tucker and Traveler. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel, 4108 South College Road, Wilmington, NC. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Carolina Memorial Park, Concord, NC. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be offered to a charity of individual choice. The family offers a special thanks to the staff of Castle Creek Memory Care in Castle Hayne, NC. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Valley Chapel Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now