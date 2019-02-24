|
RICHARD S. KAPSA Richard S. Kapsa, 88, of Wilmington, NC died February 20, 2019. He was born in Sharon, PA on July 5, 1930. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, and brother Robert Kapsa. He is survived by his daughter, Laura of Ocala, FL, sister, Marilyn of Miamisburg, OH, nephews Thomas and Robert Kapsa, Jr. Nieces Debra, Donna, Diane, Denise, Deidre, Doreen, Dana, and Darlene. After graduating from Sharon High, he spent a year in the U.S. Army with the Third Armored Cavalry. A veteran of the Korean Conflict he was discharged from the U.S. Army Reserve as a Captain. Dick graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and served as its president for two years. He worked for New York Life Insurance Company in the Group Marketing Department for thirty years during which time he was the manager of the Cleveland, New York, and Chicago Group Marketing offices, Group Field V.P. For the Eastern Zone and Canada, and Second Vice President in the National Accounts Division. He was a past president of Investors Roundtable of Wilmington, an organization he helped to found. As a past member of the Country Club of Landfall, he enjoyed playing golf and tennis. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Richard S. Kapsa Memorial Scholarship Fund at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Sutton Hall, Suite 103, Indiana, PA 15705-1046. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. At the Frank H. Kenan Chapel at Landfall. 510 Arboretum Drive off Military Cutoff Road. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 24, 2019