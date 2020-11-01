RICHARD WILLIAM PAIGE Richard William "Billy" Paige, Jr, long time resident of Wilmington and Carolina Beach, NC died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Magnolia Assisted Living in Clinton, NC at the age of 61. Billy was born December 1, 1958 in Fredericksburg, Virginia to Richard William Paige, Sr, and Sara Williams Stewart Paige. He is survived by Aunt and Uncle, Frankie and Jimmy Jones of North Carolina; Aunt Kate Trevino of Texas; a half-sister; Patricia Paige Horne of North Carolina; cousins in Florida, North Carolina, Texas, and California, as well as many "nieces and nephews". Billy served in The United States Navy, worked as an auto mechanic, a truck driver and had been a taxi/Limo driver in Carolina Beach for many years. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the family will conduct a private memorial at a later date. Arrangements are being made by Coble Funeral & Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.coblegreenlawn.com
