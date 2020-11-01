1/1
Richard William Paige
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARD WILLIAM PAIGE Richard William "Billy" Paige, Jr, long time resident of Wilmington and Carolina Beach, NC died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Magnolia Assisted Living in Clinton, NC at the age of 61. Billy was born December 1, 1958 in Fredericksburg, Virginia to Richard William Paige, Sr, and Sara Williams Stewart Paige. He is survived by Aunt and Uncle, Frankie and Jimmy Jones of North Carolina; Aunt Kate Trevino of Texas; a half-sister; Patricia Paige Horne of North Carolina; cousins in Florida, North Carolina, Texas, and California, as well as many "nieces and nephews". Billy served in The United States Navy, worked as an auto mechanic, a truck driver and had been a taxi/Limo driver in Carolina Beach for many years. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the family will conduct a private memorial at a later date. Arrangements are being made by Coble Funeral & Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.coblegreenlawn.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved