1/1
Richard "Dick" Wingo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARD "DICK" WINGO Richard "Dick" Arnold Wingo, 88, of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Columbus Reginal Healthcare Center. He was born August 5, 1932 in Anna, IL, a son of the late Charles Wingo and Sally Mae Arnold Wingo. His first wife, Barbara Milder Wingo, and brother, William Wingo, preceded him in death. Dick proudly served his country in the U.S, Navy. He graduated from Northwestern University. He was a Mason and member of Wrightsville United Methodist Church. Dick loved to travel, was an avid golfer and a member of Landfall Country Club. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Furniss Wingo (married 4/21/2009); three children, Michael Wingo (Catherine) of Greenville, SC, Michele Holmes (Larry) of Flagstaff, AZ, and David Wingo (Elizabeth) of Charlotte, NC; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a date and place to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dick's memory may be made online to Samaritan's Purse or by mail to SECU Family House, 123 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27517. Share online condolences at www.andresmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved