RICHARD "DICK" WINGO Richard "Dick" Arnold Wingo, 88, of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Columbus Reginal Healthcare Center. He was born August 5, 1932 in Anna, IL, a son of the late Charles Wingo and Sally Mae Arnold Wingo. His first wife, Barbara Milder Wingo, and brother, William Wingo, preceded him in death. Dick proudly served his country in the U.S, Navy. He graduated from Northwestern University. He was a Mason and member of Wrightsville United Methodist Church. Dick loved to travel, was an avid golfer and a member of Landfall Country Club. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Furniss Wingo (married 4/21/2009); three children, Michael Wingo (Catherine) of Greenville, SC, Michele Holmes (Larry) of Flagstaff, AZ, and David Wingo (Elizabeth) of Charlotte, NC; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a date and place to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dick's memory may be made online to Samaritan's Purse or by mail to SECU Family House, 123 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27517. Share online condolences at www.andresmortuary.com