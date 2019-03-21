RICKY DANE BOWLING Ricky Dane Bowling, 56, of Bolivia passed away March 19, 2019. He was born in Brunswick County October 27, 1962 of John E. Bowling and Evie Brown Bowling. Ricky was predeceased by his father in 2017. Including his mother, he is survived by his wife, Nellie S. Bowling; one daughter, April Simmons (Harry); one son, Ashton (Nikki); three sisters, Donna Bates (Barney), Rhonda Walker (Bradley), and Jenny Milligan; one brother, Bradley Bowling (Theresa); three nephews, four nieces, and brother-in-law, Dale Milligan. Ricky was always personable and was well loved by family and friends, enjoyed life and giving God the glory despite his physical limitations and circumstances. A special thanks to the staff and residents at Universal Healthcare / Brunswick for their kindness to Ricky where he has resided for the past five years. The family extends a heartfelt thanks also to the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church where he was a member and to Pastor Charles Drew for prayers and tireless support. Visitation will be at the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, Winnabow, N.C. Friday, March 22, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Brown Cemetery, Bolivia, N.C. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home and Crematory 1411 N. Howe St. Southport, N.C. 28461. Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary