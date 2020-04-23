|
RICKY LANE ROOKS Ricky Lane Rooks, 68, of Kelly passed peacefully from his earthly life Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home surrounded with love by his family. He was born January 25, 1952 in Wilmington, the son of the late James Ray and Lucille Barnhill Rooks. Ricky is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sandy; daughters, Ashley Rooks Milam (Justin) of Burgaw and Tammy Rowe Wells (Keith) of Currie; grandchildren, Sophie and Jude Milam and Gracey and Braxton Wells; sisters, Gayle Klutz (Richard) of Leland and June Rooks of Kelly; brothers, Darrell Rooks (Wanda) of Greenwood, SC and Charles "Bullet" Rooks of Kelly and many extended family, Ricky was a member of Haw Bluff Baptist Church. In 2016 after 45 years of service, Ricky retired from International Paper Company where he made many lifelong friendships. Above all else Ricky loved his family. He was a devoted husband and great father, papa, brother, and loyal friend. Being an avid deer hunter was evidenced by his collection of trophy mounts. Ricky was not a man of a lot of words; however, his heart was as big as it was tender. His presence in our family circle will surely be missed. Because of the current health issues in our country a graveside service for immediate family will be held Friday, April 24, at Haw Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery with The Rev. Jacob Lewis conducting the service. In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Haw Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, Diane Norris, 24276 NC Hwy 210 E., Kelly, NC, 28448 OR , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 23, 2020