RITA ASCHER MEYER Rita Ascher Meyer, 81, of Wilmington, NC, died Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born August 13, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY; the daughter of the late Molly Aptman Ascher and Abraham Ascher. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Meyer, in 2007 and her brother, Barry H. Ascher, in 1999. Surviving are three children, Elaina J. Darter and husband, Darrell, of Sunset Harbor, NC, Jeff P. Meyer and wife, Rebecca, of Fort Mill, SC, and Lynn E. Floyd and husband, Paul, of Wilmington, NC; seven grandchildren, Samantha, Alexander and wife, Cesi, Rachel, Jessica, Joshua, Robert and Mikhaila. Memorials may be made to the Temple of Israel, Wilmington, NC; Lower Cape Fear LifeCare or to a . Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 10, 2020