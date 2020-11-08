RITA MAE TARDUGNO CIELO Rita Mae Tardugno Cielo October 16, 1943 - October 30, 2020 Rita Mae Cielo (Tardugno), 77, passed away with her loving sons by her side on October 30, 2020 in Wilmington, NC. Born on October 16, 1943, in Wilmington, NC, Rita was a graduate of New Hanover High School (1962) where she was an active clarinet musician under beloved mentor, Bill Adcock, Band Director. Upon graduation, Rita moved to Miami, Florida to pursue her bookkeeping career with Philips Marine Hardware. While in Miami, Rita met and married "the love of her life" Rudy Cielo. Rita and Rudy lived an active life with their two boys, their extended Cielo family, their friends and Church community. Their home was the place that friends and family always gathered and where Rita was well known for her warm hospitality as well as her extraordinary cooking. Rita lovingly cared for her dear Rudy during his terminal cancer, and her father and her mother before their deaths. Rita gave unconditionally of her time to her immediate loved ones, her friends, her neighbors as well as to her extensive Gideon family of aunts, uncles and cousins. She greatly appreciated family and the importance of family in our lives. She lived that example. Surviving family are sons Scott Cielo (Robin) and Todd Cielo (Yolanda), brother Duane Tardugno (Peggy), beloved granddaughter Isabella Cielo, beloved grandsons, Rocco and Cruz Cielo and many adored nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by beloved husband Rudy Cielo, mother Sarah Gideon Tardugno, father, Joseph Tardugno, and brother, Michael Joseph Tardugno. A private family service will be held in Miami. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rita's memory to the Triangle Sheltie Rescue of North Carolina.



