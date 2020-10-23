ROBBIE L. PENNINGTON 1969-2020 Robbie was born to Ellie and Bud Pennington in 1969. He was a dedicated and respected employee of Bruce Cavenaughs AutoMart. In April 2006 he married his heart and soul mate Debbie they have four beautiful children Brittney, Loren, Brayden and Hunter and three beautiful grandchildren. Vincent, Olivia and Hendrix. He is also survived by his brother Richie (deceased) sister and laws Danika, Catherine and Christina. Nieces Taryn, Meghan, Alanna and nephew Kyle. Robbie was a man who was loved by everyone and was very respected in the community. Our hearts are broken. Services will be held at our home in Porters Neck on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.



