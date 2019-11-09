|
ROBERT A. "BOBBY" JONES Robert A. "Bobby" Jones, 91, of Southport passed away on November 7, 2019. Bobby was born in Southport on November 29, 1927 to the late Robert L. and Grace Dosher Jones. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife of over 50 years, Susan LeClerc Jones and his sister Muriel Holdcraft. Survivors include children Jon (Stephanie) Jones, Robert (Suzann) Jones, Jr., Scott (Kimberly) Jones, Grace Edwards, Randy (Zach) Jones; thirteen grandchildren, Traci, Greer, Kirra, Janzen, Lexi, Michell, Chrystal, MacKenzie, Calley, Robert, William, Joshua, and Matthew; nine great-grandchildren, Gavin, Kiley, Bella Grace, Ashleigh, Abigial, Allyson, Trevor, Roxann, and Jones; sister-in-laws Mary Russ and Darla LeClerc and numerous nieces and nephews. As Bobby's contemporaries could tell you he grew up on the waterfront of Southport as one of the notorious "wharf rats". He continued into his adulthood loving the water as an avid fisherman. His other interests were hunting, golfing and socializing and holding court at the legendary Olivers Bar & Grill. Bobby attended elementary and high school in Southport and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He served in the United States Army as a military radar and missile guidance instructor. He received a meritorious civilian service award 30 years at the Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point and retired as the chief civil engineer. His next chapter was an independent contractor with his family construction business. He served his community of Southport as an Alderman, founding member of the Southport Chapter of the North Carolina Jaycees and for over 52 years served on Southport's ABC Board and for 47 of those years he was the Chairman. The family will have visitation on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm at the church and burial will follow in the Northwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 9, 2019