1/1
Robert Autoway Burke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERT AUTOWAY BURKE Robert Autoway Burke, 71, died October 10, 2020 at Livewell Assisted Living in Cary, NC. Robert is survived by his wife, Kathy Parrish Burke of Cary; son, Robert Christian Burke and wife, Jodi; and 3 grandsons, Joshua, Zachary and Noah, all of Holly Springs, NC. Robert was drafted in 1969 and joined the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He and Kathy were stationed in Biloxi, MS. During that time, their son, Robbie, was born. For 3 years, Robert was stationed and finished his military service at Sumter Air Force Base in SC. Robert and Kathy relocated to Charlotte, NC where Robert attended Piedmont Community College for 2 years. After college, Robert was employed at Carolina Power and Light, Progress Energy and Duke Power. He worked in downtown Raleigh for 40+ years. During that time, he and Kathy traveled throughout the US for business and vacations. After retirement, Robert enjoyed photography and his 3 grandsons. A funeral service will be held 12:00 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Road, Cary, NC 27511. The family invites you to attend in person or join them via Brown-Wynne Cary's Facebook live stream at the service time. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home starting at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27612. Condolences may be sent at: www.brownwynnecary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
9194678108
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved