|
|
ROBERT "JERRY" BERGER Robert "Jerry" Berger, 81, passed away at home due to complications with Alzheimer's, on February 16, 2020 in Wilmington. Mr. Berger was born on November 9, 1938 in Cincinnati, OH, son of the late Robert and Ruth Berger. He retired as a Master Sergeant of the US Air Force and later went on to retire from International Paper. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Berger, of Milford, OH; their four children: Angela Chalker of Fayetteville; Brian Berger of Leland; Robert Berger of Wrightsboro, and Sarah Brown of Wilmington; his five siblings: David Berger, of Texas; Denny Evans of Virginia; Mark Berger of Ohio; Richard Berger of Texas; Sharon Nieman of Ohio; his three grandchildren: Kathleen Hilbourn, Mary Washam, and William Berger; as well as his three great grandchildren: Ariel, Krystal and Ean Marshall. Jerry was an avid and skillful saltwater fisherman, he could catch any fish anytime, anywhere. He kept an eye out for people trying to steal his fishing holes. He very rarely told tales of the one that got away, unless he was on Johnnie Mercer's Fishing Pier. This is where he told many colorful and wonderful fishing lies. We will miss his tales. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Mark Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 2 pm in Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC. Donations in Jerry's memory can be made to Alzheimer's Research Foundation, Fisher Center. https://www.alzinfo.org/ Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 19, 2020