ROBERT "BOB" BRADY EAKINS, JR. Robert "Bob" Brady Eakins, Jr., 76, of Wilmington, went to be with his Lord on September 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born on December 1, 1943, in Wilmington, NC, to the late Robert Brady Eakins, Sr. and Elizabeth Koch Eakins. He is survived by his beloved wife of 10 Years, Annamarie Eakins. Bob was a kind, gentle soul who lived his life to the fullest and was loved by so many. Bob loved his family and is survived by his sons, Robert "Robin" Brady Eakins III and his wife Tammy, Patrick Brady Eakins and his wife Ashley and a stepson, Nelson Sheffield. Bob was blessed also with a daughter, Laura Eakins Mahn and husband Patrick and a stepdaughter, Valerie Bisset. With these children, Bob was also blessed with many grandchildren, step-grandchildren, a great-grandson, Ryan Eakins and his wife Evan and son, Raylan, Alex Eakins, Logan Eakins, Griffin Eakins, Madison McGarigle, Callie Bisset, Christopher Sheffield and Andrew Sheffield. Services for the immediate family will be private followed by interment at Oakdale Cemetery. Bob will be so missed by his family and numerous friends he met through his life's journey. He endeared himself to everyone who knew him because he was so genuine, always smiling and loved telling his jokes. We all take comfort in knowing he is no longer suffering and at peace. In his memory, donations can be made to Saint Andrews Covenant Church and Life Line Cancer Center. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com