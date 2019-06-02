|
ROBERT "BOBBY" BULLOCK With loved ones by his side, Robert Lewis Bullock (Bobby) peacefully went to live with his Heavenly Father on May 16, 2019. Born June 3, 1953 in Dubuque, Iowa, Bobby is predeceased by his parents James O. Bullock Jr. and Dolores Moss Bullock and brother James O. Bullock III. He is survived by his wife Judy, sister Leigh Pope (David) of Carolina Beach, NC, brothers, David Bullock (Pam) of Durham, NC., Richie Bullock of Carolina Beach, NC., sister-in-law Gloria Chapman (Dennis) of Cheraw, SC., and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and his sweet dog, Dylan. Growing up in a Navy family, Bobby fell in love with the beauty of the coast. After graduating from Northern High School in Durham, NC., he moved to Wilmington, NC to attend school and decided to make Wilmington his home. He was a pressman with the Star News for over 23 years. One of his favorite hobbies was taking beautiful photographs of the NC coast, especially the Outer Banks. He liked to read books by Grisham, Conroy and about sports and music. He was a music lover from Beatles to Groban. He enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, tennis, golf and softball where he made lasting friendships. Bobby had a gift of being able to meet and talk to people. He will always be remembered for his friendship, kindness, determination and optimistic spirit. Bobby's family and friends are kind, loving and devoted to Bobby. He has a wonderful church family at Sunset Park Baptist Church. The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Webster and staff, Dr. Joshua Bowman and staff, WellCare, Lower Cape Fear Hospice and those at the Medical College of Virginia. A memorial service officiated by Pastor Chris Wroten will be on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Sunset Park Baptist Church, 231 Central Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28401. Visitation will be at the church at 1:00 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sunset Park Baptist Church. Share memories and condolences with the family by visiting Wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 2, 2019