|
|
ROBERT CHARLES DAVENPORT May 26, 1941 - Jan 4, 2020 Born in Houlton, ME during WWII, 'Bobby' as he was known growing up was the 2nd child to Paul Bridges and Hilda Pauline Priscilla Davenport, and is survived by his beautiful wife Carole, older brother Paul, younger sister Deanna, two sons, Rick (Channing) and Brian, whose families include seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. While his father was an established pianist, it became clear after a few years of playing trumpet, that Bobby was a far better athlete than a musician! Having set the State of Maine record in Track and Field for the High Jump in the late 1950's, Bobby graduated from Houlton High School and was accepted into the US Naval Academy where he played on the USNA basketball team during his tenure (1960-64). On August 8, 1964, 'Bob', as he was now known, married his true love Carole Ann Ballman who he began dating during his time at the Academy. Post-graduation, Bob served 5 years in the Navy as a Submarine Officer on the USS Tench (SS-417) and served as far away as the Mediterranean Sea during the Vietnam War era. After an Honorable discharge from the Navy in 1969, Bob and his young family moved to Holliston, MA where he began his professional career working with Dr. Edwin Land at a burgeoning technology company called Polaroid. In 1990, the couple built a home together and moved to Framingham, MA where they stayed until Bob finished his 28-year career at Polaroid and Carole, who was a nurse, finished her 27-year career at Framingham Union Hospital. Through the years, Bob developed many wonderful friendships and could always be counted on for his calm demeanor and thoughtful perspective. While some of you may have joined him in the backwoods of Maine where he exhibited his love of trout fishing (and cold, damp weather), many more of you will remember Bob as a great athlete and competitor. Bob was a tremendous teammate in any activity...Bob played a lot of basketball in his twenties and early thirties until transitioning primarily to tennis where he became ranked by NELTA in the top 10 players for his age group from 35 to 55. Any who played against him, no matter the sport (yes, including ping-pong) will remember a time where you thought you had the game won only to see Bob through sheer will, focus and great skill come back ('Uncle Mo' he called it) to win miraculously...it was always more fun to play with him not against him! In the late '90's, Bob and Carole were fortunate enough to take 'early retirement' and built their dream house together on the 3rd hole of the Nicklaus Marsh course at the Country Club of Landfall in Wilmington, NC. CCL offered a very competitive tennis program and top-notch golf which became Bob's hobby as injuries mounted from his competitive tennis. While maintaining their old friendships, Bob and Carole made many new friends in NC where Bob turned his focus to 'shooting his age' on the golf course. While his handicap did get to the single digits while playing golf with his friends on this earth, we know he will far exceed that goal in his next life...where there are only 'fairways and greens'! We love you Bob...We love you Dad...We love you 'Gee' Farewell! A Memorial Service will be 11am Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Kenan Chapel, Arboretum Drive, Country Club of Landfall, Wilmington, NC. Donations in lieu of flowers to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare (Hospice), 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. https://lcfhospicefoundation3233.thankyou4caring.org/ Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 8, 2020