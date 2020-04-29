|
ROBERT "CHRIS" CHRISTOPHER ISIBEL Robert Christopher "Chris" Isibel, 71, a resident of Leland, North Carolina, and formerly Fairfax, Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. Chris was born in Nashville, Tennessee in December 1948, son of the late Robert G. and Mary K. Isibel. He grew up in Falls Church, Virginia, and was a 1968 graduate of Fairfax High School (VA). He enlisted in the United States Air Force upon graduation. After an honorable discharge, he had a 35-year career in logistics with the federal government. Upon retirement, Chris and Anne made their home in Compass Pointe in Leland in 2014 where Chris was an active member of the veterans and culinary clubs and the Monday afternoon bowling league. He is survived by his beloved wife, Anne, of 42 years; their children, Michael (Emily) of Indianapolis, IN and Caitlin (Calvin) Moh and grandson, Cyrus, of Gainesville, VA; and his brother, Ken (Denise) Isibel of Southport, NC. Chris will be remembered for his affable personality, caring nature, genuine kindness, and much more. He was a steadfast supporter and loyal friend. His generous spirit and sense of humor will be dearly missed. Upon retirement, Chris—with Anne by his side and accompanied by many cherished friends along the way—traveled the world from Europe to Australia to Cuba and more. But despite the adventure that new travels brought, Chris found the greatest joy in simply spending time at home with family and friends. There was never a reason too small to gather people together to share a meal or play a game of cards. Chris fulfilled a lifelong dream when he bought his boat and loved to tour the Intracoastal Waterway. Many memories were made beneath the Carolina sunsets that will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation, to assist veterans, first responders and their families, in his honor - www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/ A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 29, 2020