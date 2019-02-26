|
|
ROBERT D. BOXLEY Robert D. Boxley, 81, of Wilmington, NC, passed away at his residence with his family by his side, on Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was born in Montgomery, WV on March 4, 1937, son of the late Alphonso Price Boxley and Rachael Barksdale Boxley. Mr. Boxley graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School in Pittsburgh, PA in 1955. He received his Associate in Arts Degree in 1960 from Wilmington (NC) Junior College, and his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in Management and Marketing in 1972 from Morris Harvey College (now Charleston University), in Charleston, WV. He was employed with Ranger Fuel Corporation (Pittston Company), in the production of coal in and around Beckley, WV, 1960-1975. Mr. Boxley was later employed with Singer Corporation as a Supervisor and with Babcock and Wilcox in Wilmington, NC, 1975-1979. He was an owner/operator of McDonald's Restaurants, with two stores in Cumberland, MD and one in Berkley Springs, WV. His stores earned the prestigious Ronald McDonald Award in 1989 and 1992. His memberships included, Little Chapel on the Boardwalk Presbyterian Church, the East Wilmington Rotary Club, St. John's Lodge No. 1 A.F. & A.M., Sudan Shrine Club of New Bern, NC, and 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Bodies, Wilmington, NC. He was also a Member of Court 117 Royal Order of Jesters, in Cumberland, MD, and Cape Fear Model Railroad Society and Cape Fear Western Railroad Club. Mr. Boxley served his country honorably in the United States Army Reserves. Besides model railroading, he also enjoyed playing golf. Surviving is his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Brenda Crump Boxley; sons, Robert D. Boxley, Jr. and wife, Julia of Virginia Beach, VA, and William P. Boxley and wife, Andrea of Wilmington NC; four grandchildren, Daniel, Michael Dean, William Price, and Alexander (Zan) Boxley; a twin brother, Benjamin W. Boxley and wife, Carol Moreland Boxley, and a brother, Alphonso Price Boxley III and wife, Dale Sneed Boxley. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel with The Rev. Pat Rabun officiating. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 1:00 PM Thursday until the service hour. Following the service, entombment will be held at Oleander Memorial Gardens, Wilmington, NC, with Masonic Rites accorded by St. John's Lodge No.1 A.F. & A.M., and Military Honors by an Honor Guard from the United States Army. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Chapel Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 26, 2019