ROBERT E. "BOB" CUNNINGHAM Robert E. "Bob" Cunningham died August 4, 2020. Wilmington, NC. He was born in New York City, January 29, 1927 to the late Lawrence P. Cunningham and Margaret Keane. Bob Cunningham will be remembered for his generous heart, larger than life personality, ever-present humor, and unwavering devotion to family, friends, God, and country. He came from humble beginnings as a child during the Great Depression in New York City, and appreciated the value of hard work and good character. Growing up in cold water flats, he shined shoes on city streets to bring home money when funds were scarce. His mother and the Catholic nuns at school raised him well, and he loved his father and two brothers dearly. As a young man, he remembered days with his close-knit group of friends, going to Coney Island park, and seeing the Glenn Miller Band. He served proudly in the United States Army as a Sergeant during the Korean War. Once home, he met and married the love of his life, Claire Cunningham. Their marriage was one of mutual love and respect; they were best friends. Through hard work, Bob was able to purchase a Pepsi distributorship in Queens, NY. As a small business owner for 38 years, he lived the American dream. He and Claire became homeowners in the suburbs, adopted and raised four children together, and truly enjoyed life. There was a lot of love and laughter in the household, and Bob taught his children to "do the job right or don't do it at all", value education, have compassion for others, apologize when you're wrong, and keep a positive outlook. Bob and Claire had many friends, and helped others in need whenever they could. Some of Bob's favorite things to do over the years were to bowl (scoring a 298 game in his 70s), watch sports especially the Yankees, go to church every Sunday, drive a nice car, surfcast in Nantucket, play Canasta with friends, spend time with his children and grandchildren, listen to the music of Sinatra and Pavarotti, enjoy a good meal, have a beer that was poured right, and dress well. After raising their family, Bob and Claire moved to Milford, CT where she passed away in 2004. He missed her every day since then, but he continued to greet each morning with a sense of purpose. Up until his last moments, he was the Bob Cunningham we have always known: strong and wise, warm and witty, loving and thoughtful. Though his body was failing, his mind was sharp and engaging to the very end. Bob died peacefully and with dignity under hospice care at Coastal Cove of Wilmington, his final home. The sparkle in his Irish eyes and his winning smile will remain in the heart of all who had the privilege to know him. As one friend said, "He was aces!" He is survived by his loving children: Loreen Primiano, John Cunningham, Michael Cunningham, and Nancy Cunningham; his sons-in-law, Nicolas Primiano and Bill Hession; daughter-in-law, Victoria, and former daughter-in-law, Jennifer; grandchildren, Danielle, Christine, Nicole, Dominique, Victoria, John, Olivia, Jake, Sean, and Tao who will miss their Grandpa, "Poppy"; and great grandchildren, Desiree, Ellie, Fionna, and Quinn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The New York Foundling, Development Department, 590 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10011, https://www.nyfoundling.org/donate-online/
A funeral mass will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church of Wrightsville Beach, NC attended by family only due to coronavirus precautions. There will also be a memorial mass and burial in Milford, CT on a date to be determined. Memorial photos can be viewed on the website of Andrews Mortuary of Wilmington, NC. We will be eternally grateful to the staff at Coastal Cove of Wilmington Assisted Living, Dr. Andre Leonard, and Lower Cape Fear Life Care for helping to keep Bob comfortable, appreciated, and cared for during his final years. Share condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com