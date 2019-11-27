|
ROBERT E. PINER Robert Eugene Piner, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Bradley Creek Health Center. Bobby was born March 25, 1930, the son of the late Pharoah and Annie Matthews Piner. He lived his whole life in Wilmington; growing up in the Dry Pond area and moving in the mid 1950s to the Myrtle Grove area. Bobby loved the outdoors and spending time with family. He retired from Babcock and Wilcox after 30 years of service. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Carrie Rogers Piner and daughter, Kathy Piner Martin. Also preceding him were his siblings, Annalaura Sellers, Myrtle Bennett, Bessie Landers, Verna Duke, P.D. Piner, Jr., and William R. Piner, Sr. Surviving Mr. Piner are two children; Sandy Harris and husband, Gene, and Larry Piner; grandchildren, Mark Harris and wife, Jenne, Jennifer Martin Griffin and husband, Jerry, Aaron Piner and wife, Julie, Patrick Piner, and Carrie Piner; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Parker and Ryan Harris, Jaxson Griffin, Waylon and Valerie Piner and Olivia Card. Visitation will be at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Valley Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 27, 2019