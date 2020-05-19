|
|
ROBERT EARL HEWETT Mr. Robert Earl Hewett, 78, of Supply died Sunday May 17, 2020 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick. Mr. Hewett was born in New Hanover County on October 23, 1941 and was the son of the late Chancie and Carrie Oneil Hewett. He was also preceded in death by a sister Faye Hewett McKinney. He was a longtime member and former chief of Civietown Fire Department. Mr. Hewett was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church for many years and also had served as deacon. He owned and operated Robert Earl Hewett and Son Construction. He is survived by his wife, Linda C. Hewett; two children, Robert Darrell Hewett and Wendy Hewett McCall of Supply; two brothers, Larry Dale Hewett and wife Shirlean, James Calvin Hewett and wife Martha all of Supply; five grandchildren, Dennis, Keri, Ashlee, Jordan, Ciara; three great grandchildren, Aniyah, Greyson, Alyssa. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday May 20, 2020 at two o'clock in the afternoon at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Landis Lancaster officiating. Due to COVID 19 restrictions social distancing must take place at the service. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr., Shallotte
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 19, 2020