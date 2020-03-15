|
ROBERT EDGAR BROWN Robert Edgar Brown, 88, of Burgaw passed gently from his earthly life on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center with family surrounding him with love. He was born October 24, 1931 in Mullins, SC, the son of Neal Brown, Sr. and Ziphia Johnson Brown. In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Margaret Gregg Brown; son-in-law, Mack Bell; siblings, Neal Brown Jr. (Betty), Inez Gasque (Troy), Dean Brown (Catherine), and Laura Lyons (Marvin). Robert is survived by his daughters, Cheryle Williams (Bruce) and Bobbi Bell; grandchildren, Michelle Richardson (David), Heather Lanier (Chad), Michael Bell (Jennifer) and Lori Bell; great grandchildren, Logan Lanier, Lucas Lanier, Carter Richardson, Noah Richardson, Anna Bell and Caleb Bell; and special care givers, Cyretta Page, Wanda Spencer, Sarah English, Steve Murphy, Roderick Monroe and Melvin Bush who took care of Robert during his last days. Robert began his grocery career as manager of Winn-Dixie Grocery Store and in the 70s. Robert along with his wife, Margaret, opened Brown's Minute Market, an icon in Burgaw for over 30 years. Customers looked forward to a morning at the store with Robert and his stories and jokes. At Brown's Minute Market, if Robert ever called you "Mr. Cash" you knew you were Robert's friend. Being a Christian man in thought, word and deed, Robert was a faithful member of Mission Baptist Church where he was a charter member and was a trustee. Robert and Margaret never missed their grandchildren's sporting and special events. Robert continued this tradition after Margaret's passing. His strong faith in his Lord, Jesus Christ, saw him through a lengthy illness with grace and dignity. Robert Brown's sweet Christian spirit holds a special place in our hearts today. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home in Burgaw with funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel. Pastor Nick Smith will officiate. Entombment will follow in Riverview Memorial Park Mausoleum. Special thanks to Dr. Chris Cosgrove, Dr. Ellis Tinsley, Jr., Dr. Edward Whitesides and the entire staff of Lower Cape LifeCare. Memorial gifts may be given to Mission Baptist Church, PO Box 386, Burgaw, NC 28425 or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com A service of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 15, 2020