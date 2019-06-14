|
|
ROBERT "BOB" EDWIN HUEBNER Robert (Bob) Edwin Huebner passed away peacefully at Autumn Care Retirement Community, Wilmington, NC on June 12, 2019 at the age of 93. Bob was born November 2, 1925 in Groveland Massachusetts to the late Edwin E. Huebner and Alice Paige Huebner. Bob was a proud World War II veteran, in which he served for 4 years in the US Navy on a cruiser and an aircraft carrier as an electrician's mate. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Navy never left him, as his friends and family will attest. After his military service, Bob met the love of his life, Edith (Edie) Johansen in 1946 at the Paramus Roller Rink in NJ. They were happily married for 69 years. Bob was a master electrician with AT&T for 40 years prior to retiring with Edie to Wilmington, NC in 1985. In Wilmington he served 20 years as an electrician volunteer on the USS Battleship where he has a room named after him on board. Bob also volunteered at the YMCA where he swam with special needs children. Bob faithfully attended Pine Valley United Methodist Church with his wife and family for many years. He was also a member of the Elk's lodge. He enjoyed electronics, gardening, bowling, and playing cards, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. Bob was known for his humor, his stories, and for making friends with everyone in his path. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife Edith and sister Marilyn. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by daughter Susan Huebner Young and husband Robert Young, sons Roger and wife Judy, Wayne and wife Jean. Additionally, the following grandchildren: Brian Huebner, and wife Kristi, Kevin Huebner and wife Robin, Stephen Huebner and wife Desiree, Greg Huebner, Kristen Young and Nikolas Young, as well as eight great grandchildren. Services will be held Monday, June 17th at 11 AM at Pine Valley United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 14, 2019