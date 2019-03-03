|
ROBERT EMMET HELME, SR. Robert Emmet Helme, Sr. 70, of Oak Island, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Captain Charles F. Helme and Anne Bennett Helme, his sister Anne, and his canine best friend Gunner. Bob was born in Baltimore, Maryland on June 3, 1948, to Captain Charles F, Helme Jr. and Anne Bennett. He attended many schools as a "Navy Brat" including one in England. Bob learned to excel as a student and went to Virginia Tech, earning his Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering (1971), and then a Master of Science in Nuclear Engineering (1973). He had a long tenure with Carolina Power and Light which began in 1972. In 1982 he accepted a role at their Brunswick Nuclear Plant as Director of Onsite Safety. He held other roles at Carolina Power and Light starting in 1987 lasting until 1999 when he joined US Enrichment Corp. at USEC, he was the Director of Engineering for sites in Ohio and Kentucky. Bob distinguished himself throughout his career as he maintained high safety and efficiency standards, oversaw multi-million dollar budgets and projects, and adhered to regulatory requirements. Bob was recognized by the state of Kentucky as a "Kentucky Colonel" for his volunteer work with children's charities. In 2011 he and Susan retired to Oak Island, NC. Bob had many pastimes such as fishing, golf, games of chance and sudoku. He also enjoyed discussing current events, keeping in touch with friends and family, spending time with his dogs, and endless projects around the house. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Susan Helme, his sons, Robert Jr., Matthew, and Nicholas, stepson Jason, grandchildren,Kiera, Aliya, and Elijah, step-grandsons Jeffery, and Carson, his siblings June (Ken), Charles III (Mary), and many nieces and nephews, and other extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, at 12:00 pm, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Southport, NC with a private memorial to follow. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to: The American Heart and s. Arrangements are in the care of Coastal Cremations, Carolina Shores.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 3, 2019