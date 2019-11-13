|
|
ROBERT FULTON BOZART Robert F Bozart died November 6, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, NC. Robert was born March 11, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Fulton William Bozart, and Mary Sheehan. He attended St Therese of Lieusex School, and Brooklyn Tech. He studied as a draftsman, and upon graduation obtained a position in this field. Robert enlisted into the US Navy and served on four submarines, the last one being the USS Sam Rayburn SSBN 635, as an E5 Leading Missileman. He attended NC State University on a scholarship from the US Navy. After 9 years, Robert was honorably discharged, and worked for Aetna Life and Casualty. Following this, he founded Safety Services of America in Charlotte, NC. In 1962, Robert married Bryna Barrett. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother William Bozart, and brother Billy Bozart. Robert is survived by his six children: Mike, Joe, Ronnie, Danny,Albert, and Betsy, and their spouses, Sharon, Tammy, Magen, and Jonathan. Robert is survived by his 10 grandchildren, Dusty, Joey, Melanie, Alison, Sydney, Jayden, Kirk, Eva, Brandon, and Tennyson, and 1 great grandchild, Cayden Bozart. He leaves behind his brother, Jim Bozart, spouse Baxter, niece Suzanne Bozart, and nephew Bob Bozart. He leaves behind Bryna, his life long companion. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date. He will have a military burial at sea. The family wishes to extend gratitude to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, and to the priests at St. Mary's Basilica in Wilmington, NC. Arrangements are in the care of Coastal Cremations.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 13, 2019